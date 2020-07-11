Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Her DRAMATIC New Nose Job! (Much Smaller)

Megan Thee Stallion recently got a nose job, according to some of her biggest fans. MTO News learned that Megan began trending briefly this morning, when fans noticed that the platinum selling rapper had her nose augmented.

Megan used to have a giant nose. And her nose job, was meant to downplay the prominence of her shnozz.

To give you an idea of what she used to look like, this is Megan’s old nose:

And here’s her new nose:

Looks like the surgery was a success.

Here’s what people were saying on Twitter:

Megan, real name Megan Pete, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Born in Bexar County, Texas and raised in South Park, Houston, Megan Thee Stallion began writing and performing raps as a teenager. She first garnered attention when videos of her freestyling became popular on social media platforms such as Instagram. She has released three EPs since 2017—Make It Hot, Tina Snow, and Suga—with the latter two charting on the US Billboard 200. She signed to 300 Entertainment in 2018, and released her first full-length mixtape, Fever, in 2019 to critical acclaim.

In 2020, her single “Savage” went viral on the social media app TikTok and reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of a remix with Beyoncé. She has won two BET Awards, two BET Hip Hop Awards, a MTV Video Music Award, and a Billboard Women in Music Award