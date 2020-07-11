Home Entertainment Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Her DRAMATIC New Nose Job! (Much Smaller)

Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Her DRAMATIC New Nose Job! (Much Smaller)

Bradley Lamb
Megan Thee Stallion recently got a nose job, according to some of her biggest fans. MTO News learned that Megan began trending briefly this morning, when fans noticed that the platinum selling rapper had her nose augmented.

Megan used to have a giant nose. And her nose job, was meant to downplay the prominence of her shnozz.

To give you an idea of what she used to look like, this is Megan’s old nose:

