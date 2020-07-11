Megan Thee Stallion and Michael B. Jordan Caught Flirting Online

WENN

It all starts after the ‘Savage’ hitmaker shares on her Instagram account a video of her and her friends twerking in the pool as Pop Smoke’s ‘Diana’ plays in the background.

–

It looks like even Michael B. Jordan can’t deny Megan Thee Stallion‘s charm. The Hot Girl Summer recently posted on her Instagram account another sexy video of herself and her friends, and the “Black Panther” star apparently liked it so much that he couldn’t hold the urge to not comment on it.

In the video shared on the photo-sharing site, Megan and her friends were busy twerking in the pool as Pop Smoke‘s “Diana” played in the background. As she moved her booty, the “Savage” rapper threw a seductive look to the camera. “Oh you getting flooded today bayyybeeee,” so she wrote in the caption.

<br />

The clip has garnered more than 2 million views and ten thousands comments, including one from Michael who simply left a freezing emoji. Megan apparently took notice of his comment since she later replied with a relieved face emoticon.

Fans went wild over the interaction, with a lot of female users expressing their heartbreak over the interaction. “Ain’t no way. I must be f**king dreaming,” someone was in disbelief, as another begged Megan not to “take my man meggg please but nah fr y’all would be so cute together.” One more person asked the actor to “exit her comments.”

“NO SIR. ABSOLUTELY NO. YOU CANNOT DO ME LIKE THIS,” another typed in all-caps, with someone else jokingly writing, “Yeahhhhh embarrassing ashhhhh how you gone treat me like that. I got everything you need and more at home.”

It’s unclear whether Michael was simply commenting on Megan’s post or there’s anything happening between the two.

Megan used to date MoneyBagg Yo for some time, though they later broke up amid rumors he cheated on her. Meanwhile, Michael has been very private about his dating life. He was previously rumored to be dating the likes of Lupita Nyong’o and Kendall Jenner, but none of the rumors were confirmed.