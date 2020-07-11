Maryland cancels workouts after positive COVID-19 tests

Despite this being about a 5% positive test rate, those in charge at Maryland decided canceling workouts made the most sense. We really can’t blame them considering the direction the COVID-19 pandemic is taking in the United States right now.

The Terps are the latest college football program to cancel workouts due to positive virus tests. It’s been a theme dating back more than a month.

Will the start of the 2020 college football season be postponed?

For now, the Big Ten and Pac-12 are two major conferences that have decided to go with conference-only schedules this season. For Maryland, that means its season opener is now slated to be Oct. 3 against Minnesota.

Should other Power Five conferences follow suit, it stands to reason that the season won’t start until October.

Of course, that’s all dependent upon the season taking place in the first place. Most recent suggestions are that the season might actually start next spring. Considering what we’re seeing from major conferences around the nation, that could ultimately be the end result.