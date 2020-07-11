Malone: ‘Healthy’ Jokic will join Nuggets in Orlando ‘soon’

After a positive coronavirus test delayed his return to the United States, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is expected to join the team in Orlando in the coming days, head coach Mike Malone told reporters on Friday, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk:

“The hope is that he will be here soon. I have spoken to him many times. I know he’s excited and looking forward to getting down here. He’s healthy, he feels great, hopefully he will be here soon in the next couple of days.”

The 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in his native Serbia and needed two negative tests in the country before being able to join his teammates stateside. Jokic will need two negative tests in the United States before he can practice with the team. Jokic was asymptomatic at the time of his positive test, and as Malone stated, he is in good health.

In 65 games before the pandemic shuttered play, Jokic was in the midst of a solid season, averaging a career-high 20.2 points to go along with 10.2 rebounds for the Nuggets. However, the hope remains that Jokic can be at full health once the 2019-20 season resumes in Orlando.

