Luann de Lesseps Kicks Out ‘Worthless’ Sonja Morgan of Her Cabaret Show

“The Real Housewives of New York City” returned with a new episode on Thursday, July 9. The new outing featured the women going back in the Berkshires before a drama erupted between cast members Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan.

It started after Sonja revealed at Dorinda Medley‘s Blue Stone Manor that she was only being paid $225 to be a part of Luann’s cabaret. Prior to the revelation, Luann told the other Housewives, “Sonja and I are going to do a show together!”

Ramona Singer then asked if she would pay Sonja, who quickly interjected, “No! She never pays me. My girl Lu, it’s not that I don’t have a good time doing any kind of performance with her, but I have a family to support, people who depend on me, other than Lu.” Luann, however, insisted that she wanted to bring Sonja into her Cabaret show because “I love her.”

The other ladies still thought that Lu should compensate Sonja with Ramona suggesting, “Pay her $10,000 or $5,000.” When Sonja accused Lu of exploiting her, Lu was livid and told her, “Exploit you? I don’t need you. Go f**k yourself. I do pay her!”

When Sonja revealed that she only got $225, Ramona asked in disbelief, “You only pay her $200?” Luann then explained during her confessional interview that it was because “I have major Broadway talent in my shows. I am not going to pay Sonja Morgan more to take off her dress to be in my show.”

That prompted others to come at Luann as they called her “mean” and said that she wasn’t “valuing” Sonja. “What do you mean I don’t value her? Of course, I do,” Luann disagreed. Sonja then responded, “You give me $225 – that doesn’t even cover my hair and makeup.”

Upon hearing that, Luann decided that she no longer needed “worthless” Sonja in her show and kicked her out. “I have my cabaret show that’s very huge and guess what, you’re not a part of it. I tried to include you and you made me feel bad about it. You’re done. I don’t want you in my show. …. You b***h,” she told Sonja, who later replied, “I just said I can’t do it for free,” before breaking down in tears.