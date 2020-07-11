Linux team approves new terminology to replace terms like "master/slave,quot; and "blacklist/whitelist,quot; for new Linux kernel source code and associated documentation (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Linux team approves new terminology to replace terms like “master/slave,rdquo; and “blacklist/whitelist,rdquo; for new Linux kernel source code and associated documentation — Linux creator Linus Torvalds puts stamp on proposal to use neutral language in kernel code and documentation.
