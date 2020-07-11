Lindsay Lohan and Sister Ali to Serve as Maids of Honor at Mom’s Wedding

Instagram

While LiLo and Ali Lohan are enlisted as maids of honor, their brothers Michael and Cody Lohan are set to walk their mother Dina down the aisle at the upcoming nuptials.

Lindsay Lohan will serve as maid of honour at her mother’s upcoming wedding.

Dina Lohan has announced the “Mean Girls” star and her sister Aliana, 26, will share the role, while her two sons, Michael, 32, and Cody, 24, will walk her down the aisle when she’s ready to marry her Internet fiance Jesse Nadler, who she has yet to meet in-person.

”I am going to go off the grid,” Dina told her “Listen to me, The OG MAMA D!” podcast co-host Chanel Omari when asked about her wedding plans.

“Lindsay and Ali are going to be my maid of honours (sic) because they’re both angels and both my boys are going to walk me down the aisle together. They’ve both been there and (my children) are such amazing men and so kind to their women. I can’t even make it up.”

The 57-year-old reality TV star insists she won’t rush to tie the knot after she finally meets Jesse, who proposed to her by mailing her an engagement ring in the post.

”We will meet way before,” she stresses. “We aren’t freaks or weirdos… I know him, he knows me. We have no secrets. I love him for him.”