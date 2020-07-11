‘Libra Will Never See The Light Of Day’: Monetary Historian By Cointelegraph

‘Libra Will Never See The Light Of Day’: Monetary Historian
UC Berkeley professor Barry Eichengreen argues that Facebook’s planned Libra stablecoin faces too many “insoluble” problems, and too much resistance from governments, to ever launch.
“Libra is an interesting idea that will never see the light of day,” he told the Unitize conference on July 10.
