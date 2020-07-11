Latrell Mitchell Josh Reynolds face lengthy bans after judiciary charges, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers

Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell and Wests Tigers’ Josh Reynolds have both been dealt grade two charges for their brouhaha in a heated Friday night clash.

The NRL judiciary reviewed the footage from South Sydney’s 18-10 win over the Tigers at Bankwest Stadium, where Reynolds kicked at the head of Rabbitohs player Campbell Graham, sending the centre off for a HIA, and prompting an all-in brawl with Latrell Mitchell the main aggressor.

Wests’ David Nofoaluma had broken away for an intercept try but he lost possession as the Rabbitohs chased.

The ball bobbled out and into Reynolds’ path. He then attempted to keep it alive with an innocent but reckless kick, which unfortunately collected Graham’s head.

Tempers erupted when Reynolds boot cleaned out Graham (Nine)

Mitchell was not impressed by what he saw and took it upon himself to dish out some justice with an off-the-ball hit.

That sparked a brief melee between the two teams.

“You think I meant it, d—head? Wake up to yourself, ‘f—wit,” Reynolds was caught spraying at Mitchell over the referee’s mic.

Mitchell placed on report for high hit

Mitchell was given a grade two charge for striking and the same charge for Reynolds for dangerous contact to the head/neck.

Mitchell was also given a $750 fine and another grade one charge for a separate incident, a careless high tackle later in the game.

The pair are now facing three-game bans however they could shave one week off their suspension with an early guilty plea. Mitchell has the option to accept a $550 fine with an early guilty plea on the second charge.