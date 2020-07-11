Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s hometown in Bihar renames a road after him



On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput claimed his life and that shook the entire country and gave us the biggest shock of the year. The actor’s untimely death is still a raging debate on social media and his fans still want to know the exact cause that led him to take the fatal step. Meanwhile his hometown Purnea in Bihar has done something really special in remembrance of the late actor.

A video went viral yesterday on social media where we see a road in Purnea being renamed as Sushant Singh Rajput road. His fans thronged in a large number to see their beloved actor’s name on the road-plate and were touched by the town’s special gesture. Mayor Savita Devi spoke to a daily saying that as a mark of respect and tribute to late Sushant, a roundabout and road is being named after him. As per the report, the Ford company roundabout will be called Sushant Singh Rajput’s chowk and the road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will be renamed as Sushant Singh Rajput road. Videos from the spot went viral on social media too. Take a look…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will soon release on OTT platform on July 24 and fans are waiting eagerly to watch their favourite actor’s last film. The trailer created a havoc on Youtube as it crossed millions of views in couple of hours and in the Indian content, it got the highest number of likes.