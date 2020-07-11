Lady GaGa Announced as Face of Valentino’s New Perfume

WENN

The ‘Chromatica’ singer has officially signed a deal with the top fashion house Valentino to front a campaign promoting the brand’s new fragrance, Voce Viva.

Valentino designs have long been a red carpet favourite of the “Bad Romance” hitmaker, and now they have made their relationship official as she will front a campaign for the firm’s new fragrance, Voce Viva.

Announcing Gaga’s involvement in a campaign promoting the perfume, which will be available from September (20), Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said the star’s message of inclusivity was perfect for the brand.

“Lady Gaga means freedom, self consciousness, pure heart,” he told Vogue. “Her participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project to the highest level. She is the icon of a generation. Her message of freedom, passion for art, self-consciousness and equality is the same our Valentino community stands for. I am so proud for having her in.”