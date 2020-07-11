Lady Antebellum Called ‘A**hole’ by Margo Price for Suing Lady A Amid Moniker Dispute

WENN

Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, and Hillary Scott are facing harsh criticism from another country music singer amid their dispute with blues singer Anita White.

Singer Margo Price has criticised country trio Lady A for launching legal action against a blues musician who has been performing under the moniker for decades.

The “Need You Now” hitmakers, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, decided to adjust their stage name last month (Jun20) after acknowledging that the word ‘Antebellum’ has close ties with slavery in America’s southern states.

Seattle, Washington-based artist Anita White, who had been using Lady A professionally for years, objected to the name change at the time, but the two sides appeared to settle the dispute privately within days.

However, things turned nasty on Wednesday (08Jul20) when bandmates Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, and Hillary Scott filed suit against White in Tennessee, accusing her of trying to cash in on the situation by demanding $10 million (£8 million) to stop performing as Lady A.

Price was surprised by the course of action and took to Twitter to repost an article about the case from The Hollywood Reporter, making it clear where she stood on the issue.

“sooooo they changed their name but does the ‘A’ stand for antebellum or a**hole,” Price commented in pointed remarks.

She also ‘liked’ a tweet from White, who indicated her intention to fight the country band’s lawsuit by defiantly writing, “No Weapon formed against me shall prosper #LadyABluesSoulFunkGospelArtist #TheRealLadyA.”