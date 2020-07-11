Kim Kardashian ‘Super Stressed’ as Kanye West Is Going Through Serious Bipolar Episode

WENN/Will Alexander

According to a source, it is ‘super stressful’ for the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star because her rapper husband’s behavior is ‘very unpredictable.’

–

This might explain all the things that Kanye West has said in public recently. Following his headline-making presidential bid announcement and Forbes interview, it’s been reported that the rapper is now in the middle of a serious bipolar episode.

A source tells TMZ that Kanye suffers serious episodes like this every year and that his family is now super worried of him. However, they believe that his mental health will return to steadier footing as it has in the past.

PEOPLE similarly reports that the “Wash Us in the Blood” rapper is now struggling with bipolar episode and that makes his wife, Kim Kardashian, super stressed. “Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar episode. Right now, he is struggling again,” a source says to the publication.

“Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It’s super stressful for Kim, because Kanye’s behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried,” the insider continues saying. “The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time.”

Kanye has become the talk of the town ever since he announced on Fourth of July that he’d be running for president, and his decision has been supported by the likes of Elon Musk and Ty Dolla $ign. Not a few are against the idea though, and they’re further convinced that they’re not wrong following Kanye’s controversial Forbes interview.

Among all the things that he said during the interview, one that stood out the most was the fact that he called abortion “the devil’s work.” He said that he is simply following “the word of bible” by adopting a pro-life stance and denounced the services provided by the non-profit as a threat to black communities. “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” he said.