Kim Kardashian Backs Kanye West’s Presidential Bid With Video Retweet

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star, in the meantime, is said to be ‘very concerned’ about her rapper husband, who appears to be ‘in the middle of a serious bipolar episode.’

Kim Kardashian has finally pledged her support to her husband Kanye West after he announced he plans to run for the office of U.S. president.

The reality star, 39, took to Twitter on Friday (July 10), after days of silence following her husband’s announcement that he planned to take on incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, to retweet a video of the rapper explaining to Americans how to register to vote.

Kim’s delayed public support of her husband comes amid claims people close to the star are “very concerned” about Kanye, who appears to be “in the middle of a serious bipolar episode.”

In the video, Kanye said, “Hey what’s up everybody, I’m here at the County Clerk’s office. I wanted to show you how I just registered to vote.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of people who think they can’t vote they’re a convicted felon but they can actually ask for their rights back.”

Kanye announced his plan to run on Sunday, adding Kim and Tesla boss Elon Musk would be his chief advisers. And while she didn’t elaborate on her involvement in her husband’s campaign, the tech billionaire has already shared he’s having some doubts about his new role.

“We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated,” he answered when a Twitter user asked Musk how he could still support Kanye after reading the Forbes interview.

According to editors at TMZ, a source has claimed the “Gold Digger” hitmaker is in the throes of a serious bipolar episode and those close to him are concerned it has impacted his decision-making.