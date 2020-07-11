Khloe Kardashian Slammed for Seemingly Shading Tristan Thompson About ‘Loyalty’

Instagram

The ‘KUWTK’ star shares a cryptic message that many people believe is directed at her ex and baby daddy, who infamously cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods during their relationship.

Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account to share a somewhat cryptic message that many people believed was directed at her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. In the Friday, July 10 post, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star talked about “loyalty,” seemingly quoting Dr. Dharius Daniels’ Relational Intelligence.

“Loyalty is only revealed in the presence of other opportunities,” read the quote. “You don’t know if someone is loyal until they have the opportunity not to be. Loyalty is revealed in the presence of other opportunities. Loyalty is revealed by someone’s actions in your absence.”

People thought that the message was for Tristan, who infamously cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods during their relationship. “Tell your man, not IG,” one fan suggested. “Just tag [Jordyn Woods] and go on about your day [eyeroll emoji],” another fan added.

“Didn’t you take Tristan back & you’re preaching the importance of loyalty?” someone asked, referring to rumors of the pair, who share daughter True, rekindling their romance. “If you subbing Tristan and Jordyn, just say that [eyeroll emoji],” one person chimed in, while another person said, “She must be talking about her man because Jordyn is minding her own business.”

Her post amid rumors that they’re engaged after she was seen flashing a giant diamond rock on her finger in one of photos taken at her 36th birthday on Saturday, June 27. Fans took notice the diamond ring and quickly assumed that it might mean that Khloe was secretly engaged to the Cleveland Cavalier player.

Additionally, the Good American Jeans star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player reunited to celebrate the Fourth of July at the basketball player’s home. Also spotted joining them were Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian.