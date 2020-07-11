Khloe Kardashian Opens Up to Andy Cohen About Co-Parenting With “Great Dad” Tristan Thompson

Khloe continues, “So I’m not gonna drag my feet, I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”

Andy presents Khloe with another question, but this time, it’s about her and Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson.

“Is True on your show?” he asks, explaining that he’s questioning how much to feature his own child, Benjamin Allen Cohen, on TV. “‘Cause my mom is getting on me. She’s saying I’m posting too much of Ben. She’s like, ‘You can’t do this, he didn’t choose this.'”

“And I’m like, but he’s so cute, I can’t handle it!” Andy adds.