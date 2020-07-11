Keke Palmer Has the Classiest Response After August Alsina Slams Her On Twitter

Despite August’s heated Twitter thread, Keke took to Instagram to seemingly share her response to the situation. It was classy and iconic all at the same time.

“I wanna be mean, but I can’t. I want to post screenshots, but I won’t. I feel attacked, but It’s not about me. It’s about so much more than that and as much as I want to defend myself against the disrespect I have received (cause I mean I’m not nice all the time) this is about something so much bigger,” she expressed on Instagram.

“I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it. People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you,” her message continued. “I can’t f–k up my karma worried about my ego, though I’m human and I have one. Just know I am that bitch despite what my humility may make one believe.”

In closing, she said, “I don’t have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks. Let the cheek be turned pooh’s, my character is too strong.”

She later told her fans on Twitter that she loved them and thanked them for their support since day one. The actress also added, “The theme is boundaries. Everybody doesn’t need to know your business, that’s not fake it’s honoring one’s privacy.”