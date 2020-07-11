Keke Palmer Appears to Respond to August Alsina Dragging Her: ‘I Feel Attacked’

Instagram

In a post shared on her Instagram account, the actress says, ‘I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it.’

Keke Palmer has apparently responded to August Alsina after the latter dragged her on social media. But instead of hitting back at the 27-year-old singer, the “Hustlers” star seemingly decided to just let it go even if she wanted to defend herself.

In a post shared on her Instagram account, she said, “I wanna be mean, but I can’t. I want to post screenshots, but I won’t. I feel attacked, but It’s not about me.” The actress continued, “It’s about so much more than that and as much as I want to defend myself against the disrespect I have received(cause I mean I’m not nice all the time) this is about something so much bigger.”

Keke didn’t name names in her post, but it was clear that she was talking about August as she later said this in her post, “I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it.” The “Joyful Noise” star then added, “People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you. I can’t f**k up my karma worried about my ego, though I’m human and I have one.”

“Just know I am that b***h despite what my humility may make one believe,” Keke concluded her lengthy post. “I don’t have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks. Let the cheek be turned pooh’s, my character is too strong.”

The drama started after Keke denied dating August, who later claimed that Keke was mad she got curved by him. However, the singer later clarified his statement and insisted that he doesn’t hold any hatred towards Keke.

When someone said that August was “unloading the 69 clip on any female who tries him right now,” he responded, “Nah I’m literally not. I actually f***ed w/ Keke. So to see her covertly speaking subliminal shade around my name over the past week is deeply perplex. I don’t and have never had problem w/ the girl. It’s always been Virgo love! So to see that is a mind f**k to me.”