Kazakhstan Sets Eyes on Top-3 Spot for Global Bitcoin Mining By Cointelegraph

Kazakhstan Sets Eyes on Top-3 Spot for Global Bitcoin Mining
Kazakhstan is becoming an important destination for (BTC) miners seeking cheap electricity in the post-halving market driven by thinner margins. According to recent reports, the oil-rich Central Asian country expects the total amount of money invested in local crypto mining operations to double by the end of 2020 and attract $738 million over the next three years.
Unlike other countries in Central Asia, the Kazakh government has de facto legalized crypto mining, which makes the market more attractive for both local and foreign players. So, could this vast semidesert land become the new go-to spot for BTC miners?
