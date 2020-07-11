Katy Perry Suggests Kanye West Is Not Suited to Be President

WENN

The ‘Daisies’ singer weighs in on Kanye’s controversial presidential bid, saying that the presidential job is ‘best suited for someone with experience.’

Katy Perry has weighed in on KANYE WEST running for U.S. President, admitting that while she “loves him as an artist”, the role of POTUS is one “best suited for someone with experience.”

The rapper announced earlier this month (Jul20) that he was going to take on current president Donald Trump in the race for the White House later this year, with his decision dividing opinion among his peers.

Katy was asked what she thought of his career move during an interview on Hits Radio Breakfast on Friday (10Jul20), and hinted that while she respects the “Stronger” star’s musical prowess, she’d rather he leave the politics to someone else. “Well I think, you know, what we’ve learned, looking back, is that the Presidential job is best suited for someone with experience,” she said. “And that is a pro in their field. And I think we have seen and learned from experience, that when we don’t have pros in position, that it can get a little wild!”

“I love Kanye! He is amazing! I just, you know, I love him as an artist! And I think he’s an incredible disruptor as an artist, and a conversation, you know, maker, as an artist. And that’s what I love the most about him.”

Kanye is believed to be running as an independent for the new Birthday Party, but has left it too late to go on the ballot in six of the U.S. states.