Kanye West’s Mental Health Questioned by Tyson Beckford in Response to His Presidential Run

WENN

The ‘Fast and Furious’ actor doubts the ‘God Digger’ rapper’s capabilities to run the country, suggesting the hip-hop star is not ‘healthy, sound-minded’ enough for the job.

Kanye West is years away from serving as a decent U.S. President, according to “Fast and Furious” star Tyson Beckford.

The “Stronger” star confirming his plans to challenge Donald Trump for the White House post in November in a tweet posted on Saturday night (04Jul20), prompting a series of backlash and jokes from stars like Tiffany Haddish and Paris Hilton, who mocked his announcement by sharing their own presidential ambitions.

And now Beckford has joined those who are skeptical of the rapper’s political ambitions.

The actor and model believes West and his wife Kim Kardashian can use their platform for good but he isn’t convinced the 43 year old is ready for the Oval Office. “This is where I always get into trouble because I speak the truth,” he told Us Weekly. “I don’t know what’s going on, but he’s really getting himself in a pot of tea that’s not ready for him. I try to never speak bad. I’ve seen him and his lady do some positive things, and I kind of wish they would just stay on that. That vibe running a country – it’s not an easy thing.”

He continued, “It’s time that we don’t pick people because they’re popular. I think we need to start picking people because it’s something that they do for a living. It’s like, if you get on a plane and there’s no pilot and then one of the customers (sic) says, ‘OK, I’m going to get up and fly.’ Are you going to deboard the plane, or are you going to stay on the plane and take this flight? I’m not getting on a plane with a pilot… who’s not a pilot. That’s just crazy.”

Beckford also questioned the state of bipolar West’s mental health, noting the people of the U.S. need a sound individual to take charge.

“I’m not trying to diss the guy, but sometimes we’ve seen him do some things that wasn’t normal,” he added. “And then the excuse was, ‘Oh, I came off of a medication.’ I don’t want anybody running for president that needs medication. We want a healthy, sound-minded person.”

“I think the world deserves that ’cause right now the world is looking at us like we’re crazy people for even having this one (Trump) in office.”

Beckford previously clashed with West in 2018 after he alleged Kardashian’s body was “not real” in images she posted on social media.

The rapper clapped back in an Instagram post, writing, “As far as Tyson Beckford go, don’t speak on my wife. Period.”