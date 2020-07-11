Juventus 2 – 2 Atalanta

Two controversial Cristiano Ronaldo penalties secured Juventus a 2-2 draw against Serie A title rivals Atalanta.

Atalanta’s confidence from 11 successive wins in all competitions was evident from the start and Duvan Zapata fired the visitors into a 16th-minute lead.

Juventus levelled when Marten De Roon handled, although it was difficult for the Dutchman to get out of the way of Paolo Dybala’s cross, and Ronaldo hammered home the spot-kick.

Image:

Ronaldo scored twice from the penalty spot



Substitute Ruslan Malinovskiy restored Atalanta’s lead 10 minutes from time with a fierce 16-yard shot.

But Luis Muriel unfortunately handled in the final minute and Ronaldo drove home his 28th league goal for Juventus to inch closer to a ninth successive league title.

Image:

Juventus are eight points clear of second-placed Lazio and ahead of Atalanta with six games remaining



Lazio’s struggles continue

Image:

Lazio’s struggles continued against Sassuolo



Lazio‘s post-lockdown blues continued with a third straight defeat as mid-table Sassuolo won 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico.

The hosts were on a 21-match unbeaten league run and one point behind Juventus when Serie A was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

But it has been a different story since the restart and Lazio have now lost four of their last six games.

Luis Alberto met Manuel Lazzari’s cross after 33 minutes to put Lazio ahead.

But Sassuolo levelled seven minutes after the restart when substitute Francesco Caputo set up Giacomo Raspadori’s first Serie A goal.

Caputo then headed home the winner in stoppage time as Sassuolo held on to eighth spot.

Roma ease past Brescia

Image:

Federico Fazio celebrates his first goal during the Serie A match between Brescia and Roma



Fifth-placed Roma completed a comfortable 3-0 win at lowly Brescia.

All the goals came in the second half as Federico Fazio (48), Nikola Kalinic (62) and Nicolo Zaniolo (74) ensured Brescia remain seven points from safety.