Jim Carrey Claims Nicolas Cage Is ‘Totally Honored’ Being Featured in His First Novel

‘Memoirs and Misinformation’, which revolves around a depressed anti-hero grappling with the apocalypse, also mentions Gwyneth Paltrow and Anthony Hopkins.

Jim Carrey‘s new book “Memoirs and Misinformation” includes stories that feature celebrities like Nicolas Cage, Gwyneth Paltrow and Anthony Hopkins.

The actor teamed with writer Dana Vachon for the venture, a fictional story that revolves around a depressed anti-hero grappling with the apocalypse, and “The Mask” star reveals many of his famous pals appear in the tale – and they have all been sent advanced copies.

Carrey shares that Cage was particularly excited with his mention – even if he’s a figure of fun in the story.

“Nic Cage just loved it,” Carrey tells The Hollywood Reporter. “He was completely out of his mind. I said, ‘But I’m poking fun at you!’ And he said, ‘I don’t care about that. I’m totally honored. Excalibur! It’s Arthurian.’ ”

While he began working on the story before the coronavirus pandemic, he is stuck by how eerily relevant the dystopian premise is.

“It’s frightening to see how prescient this book has become in certain ways,” he says. “But a birth of a new age is happening. I don’t think we can be the same after all of this.”