Jessica Simpson Says ‘Hello 40’ as She Fits Into 14-Year-Old Jeans on Her Birthday

The ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actress is celebrating her 40th birthday by squeezing into a pair of throwback ripped jeans she has kept for 14 years in her closet.

Jessica Simpson marked her 40th birthday on Friday (10Jul20) by squeezing into a pair of 14-year-old jeans.

Ahead of celebrating her big day, the singer dug out some vintage denims from her closet and tried to see if she could get them on. And it seems she was successful, as she shared a snap of herself in the pants on her Instagram page.

“I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!),” Jessica wrote alongside the picture in the jeans and a black and purple jumper.

“I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you.”

Jessica, who shares children Maxwell Drew, eight, Ace Knute, seven, and Birdie Mae, 15 months, with husband Eric Johnson, opened up about her struggles with her weight in her memoir “Open Book“.

In the tome, released in February (20), Jessica revealed that a music executive’s comment when she was 15 years old that she needed to lose 17 lbs pushed her to start taking diet pills – which she did for the next 20 years.

“I started to hear voices when I was alone at night, waiting for the sleeping pill to kick in: ‘Do more sit-ups, fat ass,’ ” she wrote. “By the time we got to the release of my second album’s first single, Irresistible, I was down to 103 lbs. Everyone went on about how great I looked, but I couldn’t enjoy it because I was so freaking hungry.”