Jesse Tyler Ferguson Welcomes Baby Boy Beckett

WENN

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Modern Family’ actor as he and husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their first child, a bouncing baby boy named Beckett.

–

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s dreams of becoming a dad have been realised – the “Modern Family” star and his husband Justin Mikita are now parents.

The couple has announced the arrival of their son, Beckett, in a statement on Thursday (09Jul20).

“Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, on July 7, 2020,” the statement to People reads. “The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three.”

Jesse revealed he and Justin were set to become dads during an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in January (20).

“I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband, but shhh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s keep it between us,” he joked. “I’m very excited. I’m 44 now. I’m like, ‘Let’s get this show going, tick tock.’ ”

The couple, which tied the knot in 2013, has been discussing parenthood for a while.

“Justin and I are very excited to become dads in the near future,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “No announcement yet, nothing has happened, but yeah, we are excited. We have been together for four years and we always said, ‘Let’s give ourselves five years just to be married,’ and that’s coming up.”