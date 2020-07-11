Jeffree Star and Morphe’s Deal Falls Through After He’s Dragged for Inappropriate Behavior

Instagram

While the YouTube personality has yet to respond to the sudden announcement from Morphe Brushes, official Instagram account of Jeffree Star Cosmetics issued a statement of their own.

–

Jeffree Star is the latest YouTube star who gets into scandal over alleged past inappropriate behavior. He recently was being called out by people for his past comment about being a “lipstick nazi” that now has cost him a major business deal with Morphe Brushes.

Morphe announced in a Twitter statement on Friday, July 10 that the company cut ties with Jeffree and his products without detailed explanation. “Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products. We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks. As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand.”

Morphe Brushes dropped Jeffree Star from their deal.

While Jeffree has yet to respond to the sudden announcement, official Instagram account of Jeffree Star Cosmetics issued a statement of their own. “We are shocked and extremely saddened by the decision of our former retail partner Morphe Brushes on parting ways with our brand and Jeffree,” the statement read.

<br />

“Over the past 5 years we’ve accomplished amazing things together and released iconic products. We are proud of everything we’ve accomplished with them,” the statement continued. “What’s next? We have an incredible remainder of 2020 planned and are excited to share our new products with you and our partners around the world. We know our customers will continue to create, insoire, and push the boundaries of our art. Love you all so much.”

Regarding the “lipstick nazi” remarks, Jeffree had issued an apology back in June. The 34-year-old revealed on Twitter that they were from when he was 17 and did it for “shock value.” He added that “it does not reflect who I am today or what I stand for or have EVER stood for.”