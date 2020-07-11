Jarvis Landry calls on Tom Brady to speak up about social justice

Tom Brady is arguably the face of the NFL, as the six-time winning quarterback has become the most popular player in the league over his long, prolific career. But with great power comes great responsibility, which is why Jarvis Landry tweeted at Brady asking him to speak out more on issues of social justice.

“@TomBrady The leagues needs your voice right now,” Landry tweeted. “We need our Leaders on these calls with the NFL. Ask you as a fellow athlete, as a brother, as one of the most respected players of All-Time… We Need To Hear You.”

Racial inequality has become perhaps the defining topic of conversation in the world of sports, as the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd have bled into the major sports leagues. The NFL has specifically had to grapple with its own history of downplaying or ignoring race, most famously when Colin Kaepernick was allegedly forced out of the league after kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.