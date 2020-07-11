Japanese Exchange Holdings of Bitcoin Surged During the Pandemic By Cointelegraph

Japanese Exchange Holdings of Bitcoin Surged During the Pandemic
The Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) — a self-regulatory organization for the crypto industry in Japan — recently published a report on Japanese holdings of major cryptocurrencies in March.
169,376 BTC was held on Japanese exchanges, up more than 11% from the previous month. was up 6.4% to 3.2 billion XRP. Ether was up more than 5.7% to 1.14 million ETH.
