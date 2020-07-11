Jada Pinkett-Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Episode Reportedly Broke The Viewing Record For Facebook Watch With More Than 12 Million Views In Less Than 24 Hours

Whew! When Jada Pinkett-Smith announced she was bringing herself to the Red Table, we knew y’all wanted the tea, but we didn’t know y’all wanted it this bad! Jada and Will aired the episode on Facebook Watch, and it has just broken the record for the most views in 24 hours.

According to Variety, “Jada Brings Herself To The Table” has set a new record as Facebook’s most viewed original episode in the first 24 hours of streaming. Within 16 hours of being posted, the 12-minute episode had been viewed more than 12 million times. The record was previously held by ‘Red Table Talk’s episode where Jordyn Woods spilled the tea about her and Tristan Thompson.

If y’all didn’t get the chance to watch, Jada sits down with her husband to not only confirm her relationship with August Alsina, but to get candid about how it started. She clarified that she and Will were separated during the time that she and August began their relationship.

“From there, you and I were going through very difficult times,” Jada says, to which Will agreed. “I was done with your a**,” he chimes in. “I really felt like we could be over.”

After giving some background about Aug’s relationship with their family, Jada gets down to the nitty gritty and confirms that she and August were in fact in a relationship, which she refers to as an “entanglement”. She says she was in a lot of pain at the time. “I just wanted to feel good,” she says. “It had been so long since I felt good.” Jada and Will also clarify that despite reports of their reps making statements on their behalves, they were very intentional about not speaking on the rumors until they were ready. Jada also says August was not a home wrecker–a narrative that has long followed the rumors of their relationship.