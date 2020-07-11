Jada Pinkett Likely to Divorce Will Smith After August Alsina’s Affair Allegation

WENN/FayesVision

Words are the ‘Matrix 4’ actress is expected to announce the decision to end her marriage soon in an upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch series, ‘Red Table Talk’.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are reportedly heading for divorce after she was alleged to have had an affair with August Alsina. Despite her denial, her relationship with her actor husband is apparently broken beyond repair as she’s expected to announce the end of her marriage soon.

A source tells MTO News that the couple, who has been married for over 2 decades, is planning on officially putting an end to their marriage. Following the alleged cheating expose by the 27-year-old singer, the 48-year-old actress is said to be ready to turn the page in her life.

The insider, who is said to be a person close to Will, tells the site that Jada is expected to announce her divorce on her Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk”, while discussing her marriage. The announcement could come as soon as a new episode of the show is released on Friday, July 10.

Ironically, Will recently opened up about the biggest failure in his life, which is his divorce from first wife Sheree Zampino. “Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life. Divorce was the ultimate failure for me,” he divulged on his wife’s talk show.

The “Bad Boys for Life” star, who shares a son, 27-year-old Trey, with Sheree, went on admitting, “I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my [then] 2-year-old son’s mother… If a man’s not a great husband then he loses his parental rights. And I’m a way better father than I am a husband.”

Earlier this month, August claimed that he and Jada were romantically involved, with Will’s permission. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation … He gave me his blessing,” he said during an interview with Angela Yee. A spokesperson for the “Gotham” alum, however, denied it, saying the story was “absolutely not true.”

Despite the denial, August stood by his story, posting on his Instagram page, “A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS.”

He went on insisting that his heart has “no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing.”

The “No Love” crooner also suggested that everyone was contacted prior to his interview with Angela, saying, “W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance.”