Jada Pinkett Finally Admits to Having ‘Entanglement’ With August Alsina During Will Smith Split

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have finally addressed her alleged affair with August Alsina. They took it to her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” and Jada said she originally didn’t want to talk about it because it’s a “private journey” and “nobody’s business.” But since it’s made public, the couple decided to clear up the air.

“So what happened Jada?” Will asked. She said it started four years ago when August came to their family and needed help with his mental health because he’s “really, really sick.” Jada and August became close friends while, at the same time, she and Will went through a difficult time and decided to separate as they thought their marriage was over.

“From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement [with August],” she confessed. While August previously suggested Will gave him permission to hook up with her, she clarified that the only one who could give permission in “that particular circumstance” was herself.

“August was probably trying to communicate, because I could see how he would perceive it as permission as we were separated amicably. He also wanted to make it clear he’s not a home wrecker. Which he’s not,” she said as she tried to make sense of August’s statement.

Will agreed with most of her remarks, but he’s not satisfied with her statement about her relationship with August. “Because you brought yourself to the Red Table, you need to say clearly what happened,” he said. Jada, again, called it an “entanglement” before eventually confirming that she was involved in a “relationship” with August.

“I was in a lot of pain. I was broken,” she explained. “I wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good.” However, the relationship came to a halt because, while it was “really a joy to just help heal somebody [August],” she realized “you can’t find happiness outside yourself.”