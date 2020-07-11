It’s Like’ Living in a Bad Dream’

WENN

–

Naya Rivera‘s disappearance is huge shock to his family and friends. According to a new report, the family of the “Glee” alum, who went missing on Wednesday, July 8 in Lake Peru, “feels like they’re living in a bad dream, they’re all still in disbelief.”

“Everyone is heartbroken over what is surely the loss of Naya and for what [son] Josey must have endured. That little boy worshipped his mom, he loved her so much,” an insider said to In Touch of Naya’s son, who was found alone on a pontoon boat that she rented. “The thought of him waiting for his mom to get back into the boat, or what he may have witnessed is simply terrifying. Josey is still asking for his mommy.”

As of now, the search for Naya’s body continues. During a press conference on Thursday, July 9, the authorities brought bad news instead of good news, insinuating that the possibility of discovering the actress’ body is low.

Kevin Donoghue, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, said, “If the body is entangled in something underneath the water it may never come up. We don’t know.” Donoghue also mentioned that the search is “complicated” right now as the visibility of the lake isn’t very good and terrible.

“There’s a lot of trees and plants and such that are under water that can cause entanglement,” he added. “Makes it unsafe for divers and complicated search.” He also mentioned that the team, which consists of 80 people, is now focusing their search on where the boat was originally found. He also made it clear that the search would continue until “we are confident we have done everything we can do to search as much as we can search.”

The star has now been presumed dead and the search has now shifted from a rescue to recovery mission.