Instagram Apologizes to Bella Hadid After Removing Post About Her Palestinian Father

Instagram

After getting called out by the runway beauty, bosses at the social media claim the censoring had been done in error and they apologize to her for their mistake.

Social media site Instagram has apologised after mistakenly censoring a photo shared by model Bella Hadid of her father Mohamed’s passport.

On Tuesday (07July20), Bella posted the snap of her real estate developer father’s American passport on her Instagram Story, captioned, “My baba and his birthplace of Palestine.” However, the image was quickly deleted for breaching Instagram’s company guidelines.

“Instagram removed my story that only said ‘My baba And his birthplace of Palestine’ with a photograph of his American passport,” she explained to her 31.4 million followers.

She then called out the social media site, questioning them on their policy for removal.

Following backlash from Bella’s fans, bosses at Instagram told Page Six that the censoring had been done in error and they had issued an apology directly to the model.

“(In order to) protect the privacy of our community, we don’t allow people to post personal information, such as passport numbers, on Instagram,” a spokesperson said. “In this case, the passport number was blurred out, so this content shouldn’t have been removed. We’ve restored the content and apologised to Bella for the mistake.”

Bella has yet to respond to the apology, but she did share numerous posts from her fans celebrating their own Palestinian heritage on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Sending love to all my Jewish, Israeli, Muslin and Palestinian brothers and sisters worldwide.”