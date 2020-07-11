Indonesia reports 1,671 new coronavirus cases

© . Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing at a traditional textile market in Jakarta
JAKARTA () – Indonesia reported 1,671 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total count to 74,018, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing.
Fatalities from the virus rose by 66 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 3,535, he said, while 34,719 people have recovered.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.