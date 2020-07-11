In a first, Trump dons masks in visit to military medical facility By

Matilda Coleman
© . President Donald Trump departs for the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

BETHESDA, Md. () – U.S. President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one on Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington where he was set to meet with wounded soldiers and front-line health care workers.

The visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center marked Trump’s first public appearance with a face covering since the virus began sweeping across the United States earlier this year.

