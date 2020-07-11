IG Model Accuses Megan Thee Stallion of Copying Her Look, Gets Trolled Instead

Instagram

Hehleena Million shares on her Instagram account a side-by-side photo of her and the rapper wearing the same blue-and-white striped dresses and sporting high ponytails.

Megan Thee Stallion recently graced the cover of NME Magazine, but it didn’t come without a controversy. An Instagram model named Hehleena Million has now accused the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper and the magazine of copying her birthday look, only to find herself on the receiving end of trolling.

Hehleena took to her account to share a side-by-side look of her and Megan wearing the same blue-and-white striped dress. Not only that, but they also styled their hair in a high ponytail. “This magazine really copied my whole birthday look…,” she she said in the caption. “i turned 21 during quarantine the least you could have done was said happy birthday and sent me a check or asked me to be on the cover ….”

Megan’s stylist, EJ King, apparently took notice of the post and immediately hit back. “Lol yo dead this is crazy this is my 1st time seeing you or this look!!! But I guess great minds think alike,” he said. “that’s crazy how things happen we originally were going to go with the pink version of this dress but realized another artist wore it.”

To conclude his message, EJ wished Hehleena a happy birthday as saying, “But none the less babes happy belated bday.”

Many other people have also jumped in their defense and trolled Hehleena. “I’m sure they didn’t get the dress idea from u,” one said. “She so happens to wear the same shit as u calm tff down a lawyer aint gon do s**t,” another commented. One individual wrote, “Get over yourself they don’t owe you s**t.”

Someone else criticized her, “Soooo you designed this jumpsuit or? I’m sure she never seen you in it. Blame the stylist not the artist. You sound like a hater reaching for clout mami. Let it go.” One other person similarly told Hehleena, “I’m just curious did you design the dress? If not then they can’t still a look you borrowed.”