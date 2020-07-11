Ian Somerhalder Would Love to Be in New ‘Jumanji’ Movie as ‘The Next Level’ Crosses $800M Worldwide

WENN

The ‘Vampire Diaries’ congratulates Dwayne Johnson and asks to be in the next movie as the former wrestler is celebrating ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ milestone.

Dwayne Johnson was celebrating on Wednesday (08Jul20), following the news that his movie sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level” has passed the $800 million (£640 million) mark in worldwide box office takings.

Sharing an article from about the milestone, Johnson, also known as The Rock, wrote on his Instagram page, “This was a nice surprising call to get this morning. JUMANJI’s still going strong.”

“First of all, THANK YOU. Secondly, I’m always grateful to see our JUMANJI having that unique, fun magic and mana for families around the (world) to enjoy. Our entire team will work even harder to make the next JUMANJI the best one yet. #showmeyoursmolder.”

While it has yet to be confirmed whether or not a third movie in the franchise will be made, the ending of the last film leaves things open for a further tale, and Dwayne’s post seems to hint things are looking positive for a follow-up.

And “The Vampire Diaries” star Ian Somerhalder will be front and centre if there’s a casting call for the next movie.

Responding to Johnson’s Instagram post about the “Jumanji” success, he replied, “Congrats man! Umm, can I be in the next one?!”