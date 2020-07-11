How Did Basic Attention Token (BAT) Become the Most Used DeFi Token? By Cointelegraph

How Did Basic Attention Token (BAT) Become the Most Used DeFi Token?
According to recent research from blockchain analytics firm Flipside Crypto, Brave’s Basic Attention Token (BAT (LON:)) became the most used ERC-20 token in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector from June 19 to July 2. According to Dapp.com, “there was a transaction volume of $931 million generated from BAT token, more than the combined volume of Ether and Dai”.
BAT is the token used to incentivize and reward advertisement viewing by Brave Browser users. The idea behind blocking advertisements is to encourage ad makers to share revenue with the end users who watch ads and share their personal data, which oftentimes they are unaware is being tracked and monetized.
