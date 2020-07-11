Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Huawei P50 Pro and ZenFone 7 leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually leaking. All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.

This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from July 4th to July 10th.

Samsung

Rumours indicate that Samsung is discussing the possibility of not including a charger in the box of upcoming smartphones. This change won’t likely happen until at least the release of the Samsung Galaxy S30 series next year.

Live images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 have lacked online.

It’s Here. It’s Beautiful.#Note20 #GalaxyNote20Ultra pic.twitter.com/gwfUlrQksM — Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) July 6, 2020

The leak showcases that Samsung is going to adopt a large camera module for its Note 20 flagship. Additionally, similar to previous years, the phone will sport a rectangular body, a hole-punch display, a minuscule bezel and more.

The foldable successor to the Galaxy Fold will reportedly be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. This change aims to move all of Samsung’s foldable smartphones under its ‘Z’ branding.

An ad for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has leaked online. The commercial showcases the phone in a new ‘Mystic Bronze’ colour variant.

pic.twitter.com/vdHgDADPUu — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2020

Google

Google Pixel 5 renders indicate the smartphone will sport a hole-punch camera and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. This points to the handset looking like the rumoured Pixel 4a. The device would also measure in at 44.6mm long, 70.4mm wide and 8mm thick, or 9.5mm thick if you include the rear camera bump.

EXCLUSIVE: Google Pixel 5 renders, dimensions and 4K video https://t.co/y65v3bQ03m#googlepixel #android #pixel5

Thanks to collaboration with @xleaks7 — Pigtou (@Pigtou_) July 6, 2020

Google to have plans to launch the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 in 2020, indicating there’s going to be no Pixel 5 XL. Both the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 would sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G processor.

Huawei

The Huawei P50 has surfaced online. Leaked renders showcase a large horizontal camera setup, minuscule front-facing bezels and a dual-sensor hole-punch display. What’s odd about the render is that accompanying the device is a stylus similar to Samsung’s Note series of devices.

Huawei is reportedly working on the Mate V series smartphone with a foldable design like the Galaxy Z Flip’s

The leak suggests the phone will sport a notch on the screen and that it will feature 3D face recognition.

New foldable from Huawei allegedly called ‘Mate V’ is coming 👀 Looks similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, but with more cameras and a notch with 3D face recognition pic.twitter.com/kpwQhIHVId — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) July 7, 2020

Asus

This year Asus will reportedly launch the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro. According to the latest leak, both phones will feature a swivelling camera similar to the Asus ZenFone 6.

