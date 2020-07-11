Groups and tee times for the final round of the Workday Charity Open | Golf News







Groupings and starting times for the final round of the Workday Charity Open. Tee times have been brought forward due to the threat of bad weather.

Players USA unless stated, all times BST:

Starting at hole 1

1200 Tim Wilkinson (Nzl), Pat Perez, Patrick Cantlay

1211 Billy Horschel, Bronson Burgoon, Jason Dufner

1222 Jerry Kelly, Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Roger Sloan (Can)

1233 Henrik Norlander (Swe), Talor Gooch, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1244 Jason Day (Aus), Brendan Steele, Brian Gay

1255 Zach Johnson, Charley Hoffman, Russell Henley

1306 Sam Ryder, Xander Schauffele, Stewart Cink

1317 Matt Jones (Aus), Troy Merritt, Sepp Straka (Aut)

1328 Chase Seiffert, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), MJ Daffue (Rsa)

1339 Gary Woodland, Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Rickie Fowler

1350 Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Ian Poulter (Eng)

1401 Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Starting at hole 10

1200 Richy Werenski, Steve Stricker, Matt Kuchar

1211 Chez Reavie, Adam Long, Chris Stroud

1222 Scott Stallings, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1233 Chesson Hadley, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1244 Corey Conners (Can), Keegan Bradley, Nick Taylor (Can)

1255 Patrick Reed, Shane Lowry (Irl), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1306 Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Austin Cook, Adam Hadwin (Can)

1317 J.J. Spaun, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Phil Mickelson

1328 Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor), Matt Wallace (Eng), Cameron Champ

1339 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Jon Rahm (Spa)

1350 Andrew Putnam, Peter Malnati