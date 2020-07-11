Greeley police arrest man who allegedly sprayed officers with bear spray, shot at officers

A 51-year-old man who police said sprayed officers with bear spray and then shot at officers during a pursuit that started in Greeley was arrested early Saturday morning, according to the Greeley Police Department.

James Nicholson was arrested on suspicion of criminal attempt of first-degree murder on a police officer, first-degree assault on a police officer, two counts of second-degree assault on a police officer and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He was also wanted on a felony warrant with a $100,000 bond for a controlled substance, police said in a news release.

At 2:19 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of 10th Street on a report of a man with a handgun walking around an apartment complex. The man allegedly ran away from police and while being chased, sprayed them with bear spray, before getting in his car to drive off. Officers began to pursue him and he allegedly shot at the officers, hitting one of their police cars. No officers were injured.

Other law enforcement got involved in the chase north of Greeley and pursued the man’s car as he drove southbound on Interstate 25 before he existed and his car stopped near Loveland, according to the release. The man allegedly began running toward the Embassy Suites Hotel where officers took him into custody.