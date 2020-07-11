Gossip Girl’s Best Insults About Serena

Bradley Lamb
Let’s face it: Serena was one of the worst characters on Gossip Girl.


She seemed to have everything handed to her, she rarely took responsibility for her actions, she pretended to be the “nice” one despite scheming almost as much as Blair, and she acted like she owned everyone she’d ever dated.

I have to admit I took a certain pleasure in seeing her put in her place. (Don’t pretend you didn’t.) Allow me to present to you the best times the other characters showed Serena no mercy.

1.

When Blair reminded Serena of the state of her life:


“Life is kind of like summer for you” — if that isn’t the most accurate statement about Serena’s life…

2.

…And then didn’t even let her recover before burning her again:


Blair told it like it was.

3.

When Georgina made her feelings clear:


As it turned out, Georgina was NOT lying. Take that, Serena!

5.

When Dan made fun of Serena’s pampered upbringing:


Although, let’s not forget Dan also had a super privileged life and lived in a nice loft in Brooklyn. But that’s a post for another time.

6.

When Blair was not afraid to tell Serena the truth:

7.

…More than once:


She also managed to roast every teen drama character ever.

8.

When she again called Serena out for being the same person she was in high school:


Season 5 Blair pulled no punches.

9.

When Nate didn’t let Serena get off so easily when she broke up with him:


I almost cheered when he said this.

10.

When Serena’s high school headmistress came up to roast her choice in college:


Then she just walked away!!! Mic dropped.

11.

When Blair roasted Serena’s taste in men:


Yes, I know Blair later dated Dan, but we’re going to pretend that didn’t happen.

12.

And again, when she found out Dan and Serena were back together:


We love a supportive friend who still keeps it real!!

13.

When Serena filmed Dan while they were having sex without his consent so she could send it to Gossip Girl and get revenge on Blair, and then had the audacity to use it to say she and Dan were meant to be:


This is one of the few times I was in 100% agreement with Dan.

14.

When the gang found out Serena was faking her identity, so they played along while also hinting the truth to her new beau:


I wish we had more examples of Georgina insulting Serena. Her insults were the best.

15.

When Serena wasn’t even within earshot and Chuck felt the need to roast her for tricking him into meeting up with his mother:


Serena needed to stop meddling!!

16.

And then Serena tried to intervene and force Chuck to speak to her, and Blair put her in her place:


An iconic line that should’ve been uttered more than once.

17.

When Serena (rightfully) claimed she hadn’t kissed both Nate and Dan, and they (rightfully) called her out for all her past wishy-washy behavior:


Juliet may have made her look guilty that night, but Serena was totally responsible for everything she did before.

18.

And then Blair dragged her to hell for always putting the blame on others:


Once again, Juliet was partially responsible, but there was a reason all Serena’s friends thought she was capable of being such a jerk! Because it was totally in character!

19.

When once again, Serena wasn’t even there and Eric literally read her life:


Juliet’s scheme only worked because she made Serena look like she was doing exactly what she always did.

20.

When Blair called Serena OUT for showing up everywhere randomly:


You can’t just show up to someone’s house, Serena!

21.

And so did Dan, albeit a little more playfully:


She never called ahead!!!

22.

When Serena got eviscerated by her own mother:


It was true!!! Serena could’ve stood to be alone for a while.

23.

When Blair made her feelings clear about Serena’s new profession:


Side note: I’m obsessed with Blair’s dress here.

24.

And then gave her a backhanded compliment a breath later:

25.

When Dan straight up destroyed Serena’s entire life in a single sentence:

26.

When Blair was straight up with her:


I still don’t know how Serena got into Brown.

27.

And also basically summed up Serena’s personality in a few words:

28.

When Serena gave Gossip Girl pages of Blair’s diary and Blair succinctly summed up her feelings about it:

29.

And finally, when Dan simultaneously complimented Serena and brought up her issues:


Not really a roast, but still…he didn’t really need to bring up Serena’s still-fresh daddy issues in playful conversation.

Me after reading all these:

