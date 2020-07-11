Google teases a Monday launch for an upcoming Nest product

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
18
mount your nest

Snag one of these mounts and put your Nest WiFi anywhere in your home

You’ll likely want to end up mounting your Nest WiFi at some point in time, as it will provide an easy way to hide those pesky cables. These are the best mounts that you can get for the Nest WiFi today!

var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit; window.fbAsyncInit = function() { if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg(); FB.init({ appId: "291830964262722", xfbml: true, version : 'v2.7' });

FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later var events = fbroot.data('ready-events'); if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = []; events.push(msg); fbroot.data('ready-events',events); });

var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init'); };

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR