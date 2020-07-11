Google Fit app adds health-focused YouTube video feed

Google Fit is looking to help users stay in shape during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by joining forces with YouTube.
Users will now notice a video feed within the app. The feed itself is focused on health-related content from a variety of creators.
Google Fit videos include home workouts, meditation routines and mental wellness tips.
The addition to the app is part of Google’s Stay Fit ‘#WithMe’ campaign.
The goal of the campaign to encourage users to keep reaching the American Heart Association’s (AHA) and World Health Organization’s (WHO) minimum recommendations regarding weekly physical activity. The recommendations within the app are displayed as heart points.
The new feature is expected to roll out to users this week. Google Fit is available for free in the Play Store.
Via: Android Police