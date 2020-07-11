Gas explosion shakes building in Iranian capital: fire department By

DUBAI () – A gas explosion shook a residential building in Iran’s capital Tehran on Saturday, injuring one person, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the city fire department as saying.
Several gas cylinders kept in a basement blew up, damaging the building and injuring a resident, a fire department spokesman told ISNA.
There have been several explosions around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.
