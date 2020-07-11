‘Fridays’ Star Brandis Kemp Lost Battle to Cancer and Covid-19

Myra Turley

The ‘AfterMASH’ actress has passed away at the age of 76 in her home in Los Feliz following her battle with brain cancer and the killer virus Covid-19 amid pandemic.

Actress Brandis Kemp, most famous for her roles in TV shows “Fridays” and “AfterMASH“, has died aged 76.

The veteran screen star passed away on 4 July (20) at her home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, after losing her battle with brain cancer and Covid-19. Her friend, actress and acting coach Myra Turley, told The Hollywood Reporter that she was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her death.

Among Kemp’s most well-known roles was her part on ABC late-night variety show “Fridays”, which saw her star alongside Larry David, Michael Richards, and Rich Hall. She was also known for playing Alma Cox on the “M*A*S*H” spinoff “AfterMASH”.

Kemp also appeared in TV shows including “Remington Steel“, “The Wonder Years“, “Grace Under Fire“, “Clifford“, and “ER“.

While she was diagnosed with brain cancer in December (19), it’s unclear how long she had been suffering from coronavirus.

She’s survived by her niece Sharon Lea and nephews David and Scott Ronssee.