Friday deals: Apple Watch Series 3 $169, 13-inch MacBook Pro from $1,150, more

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break offers the Apple Watch Series 3 for $169, plus 13-inch MacBook Pro from $1,150, and you can save on Belkin charging products. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s best deals.

Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $169

Amazon is dropping the prices on Apple Watch Series 3 models back to $169 for the 38mm configuration. You can grab the larger 42mm model at $199. Both are a $30 savings from the regular going rate and a return to the Amazon all-time low price. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts. So if you don’t want to shell out additional cash for the latest models from Apple, consider going this route instead.

Today only, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers certified refurbished previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro models from $1,150. Free shipping is available for all. These MacBook Pros originally sold for $1,799 or more with today’s deal marking the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2020.

Belkin iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Dock

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Boost Up iPhone and Apple Watch Wireless Charging Dock for $88. Down from its $140 going rate, today’s offer is $24 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

Featuring a 7.5W Qi charger for holding up your handset while refueling, this stand also incorporates an Apple Watch charging puck for powering your wearable. The entire package is wrapped up in a stylish black design that’ll rest perfectly on your nightstand. Plus, for refueling additional devices, there’s a 2.4A USB port located on the back.

eufy 2K video doorbell at $170

EufyHome via Amazon offers its 2K Wireless Video Doorbell for $170. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best 2020 offer we’ve tracked. Our previous mention was $164. Notable features here include 2K high definition feeds, which make it easy to see who is standing at your front door. You can also speak with your guests or delivery person in real-time via the built-in microphone and speaker. It’s a great option if you’re just building out a smart home for the first time. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Sony truly wireless earbuds at $80

Amazon offers the Sony Extra Bass WF-SP700N Truly Wireless Earbuds for $80. That’s a new Amazon all-time low and down from the regular $150 or so price tag. As a comparison, these earbuds originally sold for $180. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked historically. Notable features here include a sweatproof design with up to 9-hours of playback on a single charge, which is notable when compared to similar options out there. You can also count on Sony’s robust Extra Bass sound, which helps make up for typical earbuds issues with a lacking low-end.

