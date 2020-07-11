Frank Lampard happy with Jorginho and says he is an important member of his squad | Football News





Frank Lampard says Jorginho has helped him on and off the pitch this season

Frank Lampard says he is “very happy” with Jorginho and insists the midfielder is a pivotal member of his Chelsea squad despite his lack of action since the resumption of the Premier League.

Jorginho was a regular starter at the beginning of the campaign but his only minutes post-lockdown came as an 80th-minute substitute against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Lampard says competition for places in his team is fierce but ahead of their match against Sheffield United on Saturday has stressed that Jorginho has been a key player for him this season.

“I have selection issues in midfield. Good issues because I have N’Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic,” Lampard told News.

“And then in slightly more advanced areas I have Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and I have Ruben Loftus-Cheek now.

“There are always players who are maybe unhappy or have moments out of the team and that’s Jorginho at the moment.

“If a player is missing for one game or a few games, it doesn’t mean in any way that they are out of my thoughts going forward.

“There have been times when he has been pivotal for me this year certainly on and off the pitch. That doesn’t change and I am very happy with him.”

Lampard: Abraham is a serious player

Tammy Abraham is also approaching the end of his first full season as a key member of Chelsea’s first-team squad, and the striker netted his first goal of the restart in the 3-2 midweek win against Crystal Palace.

Abraham started the campaign in blistering form with eight league goals in his first eight games but has struggled to continue scoring in that vein over the course of the season.

Tammy Abraham scored twice when Chelsea hosted Sheffield United last August

“This has been a breakthrough season for him in effect as a Premier League striker at the top of the goalscoring charts, which he was for big parts of the season,” Lampard said.

“He’s seen the really nice patch when the goals are flying in, and the tougher times and what it takes to be consistent at this level.

“That has been a great experience for him and he has done brilliantly well, let’s be really straight about that. Now it’s [taking it to] stage two at this level and that is people knowing about you, and what you do.

“He has to focus on himself, on training and how he can get better and improve. We know he can improve, but that’s for him because he is a serious player.”

Lampard enjoying watching Pulisic turn on the style

Lampard admits he is enjoying watching Christian Pulisic turn on the style in a Chelsea shirt.

The Chelsea head coach says the American’s electric form since the Premier League resumed is down in large part to the sacrifices the forward makes to gain a competitive edge on opposing players.

Pulisic, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund last summer, has featured in all of five of Chelsea’s Premier League games since the restart, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

“I continue to watch him and enjoy it,” Lampard said.

“There was a lot of talk about Christian at the beginning of the season, and he came to us having not really had a break, and it was difficult for him, the physicality of the league. But he works so hard.

“I have to say with Christian he works so hard with our strength and conditioning coach Adam Burrows and spends extra hours in the gym.

“You see his physicality, and speed and balance now, and how he can hold people off when he moves with the ball and that’s down to his choice to work so hard in the gym and do those extra bits.

“It’s all showing in his game. We have a player that is really talented and has got a great attitude to match.”

