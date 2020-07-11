For 20 Years, His Firm Called Him Antoine. Now Mohamed Is Suing.

PARIS — Mohamed Amghar was a 40-year-old software salesman in the final stages of interviewing for a new job in November 1996 when, in his telling, his future boss made a request that left him speechless.

You’ll have to change your name to “Antoine,” the man said, even specifying, according to Mr. Amghar, not to use ‘‘Philippe’’ because there were already two in the office.

Mr. Amghar felt he had no choice. Still, he was ashamed — and angry.

“It’s a betrayal,” said Mr. Amghar, born in Paris to Algerian parents who arrived there in 1946, when Algeria was still part of France. “You are made to understand, at 40 years old, that ‘No, Mohamed, you aren’t truly French like everyone else.’”

And so, Mohamed became Antoine — on his email address, on his business card, on train and plane tickets, on name tags used at industry conferences, even on performance awards he collected over two decades at the company, Intergraph, an American software firm with French offices in Rungis, south of Paris.