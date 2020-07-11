Facebook SDK Issue Again Causing Numerous iOS Apps to Crash or Freeze

Popular iOS apps including Spotify, SoundCloud, Waze, Imgur, and many more are reporting crashing and freezing issues this morning, as pointed out by users on Reddit and in the forums. The issue appears to be related to Facebook’s iOS SDK, which is used by many apps for login purposes.

On Facebook’s developer website, the company confirmed that it is aware of the issue and is investigating it. Reports of crashing apps appeared today across social media, with users reporting that while some apps are freezing, others crash completely when opened, including Spotify.

These issues are appearing even for users who don’t use the Facebook SDK when logging into the affected apps. Additionally, some users are reporting that they are able to access apps like Spotify using Airplane mode, while others suggest using a VPN.

This same issue happened two months ago in May.

